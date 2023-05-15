CLOVERDALE — Carl Benjamin "Benji" Wright IV, 32, passed away in San Bernardino, California, on April 22, 2023.
He was born on August 3, 1990 in Defiance, Ohio, but was a lifelong resident of Paulding County, Ohio.
Benji is survived and will be sadly missed by his parents, Carl III and Toni (Worman) Wright of Cloverdale, Ohio, daughter Jayla Wright, sons Carlen, Carter and Brantley, sister, Debra Sears (Todd) of Indiana and brothers, Jacob (Rikki) Wright and Joseph (Shah) Wright of Defiance and Adam Wright of Cloverdale. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Diana Worman McDargh of Van Wert, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James A. Worman Sr., paternal grandfather, Carl Wright Jr. and grandmother, Linda Wright. He was also preceded in death by two nieces, Emmi and Trinity Wright.
Pallbearers will include Jacob and Joseph Wright, Cody Worman, Cody and Tiffany Bowyer, Zachary and Elijah Derringer, Donald Johnston, Rodney Osbun and Laura Strubing.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 3-8 p.m. at Restoration Church in Defiance. His celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the church with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Janet Strickland will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations can be directed to Schaffer Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Wright, IV as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
