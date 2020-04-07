Carl L. Snyder, 84, Defiance, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born April 12, 1935, to Harold and Martha (Smith) Snyder in Mansfield, Ohio. Carl was a 1953 graduate of Madison High School in Mansfield, and a 1958 graduate from Defiance College where he received his BS in education. In 1961, he earned his master’s degree in health and education from Indiana University, and an administration certification from Bowling Green State University in 1975.
On August 8, 1959, he married Regina (Roehrs) Snyder, who resides in Defiance. Carl was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Solomon Lutheran Church in Woodville, Ohio, St. John Lutheran Church in Hicksville, and Zion Lutheran Church in Defiance, where he was also a council member. He was a member of the Wauseon Lions Club, a Rotary member in Edgerton, Hicksville, and Defiance, and served as Rotary president in Edgerton and Hicksville. Carl was chairman of the United Way, and awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary, and an Alumni Achievement Award from the Defiance College in 1997.
Carl taught social studies and coached football and basketball at Geneva Junior High School from 1958-60. He taught and coached at Archbold High School from 1961-64, at Wauseon High School from 1964-70, and Woodmore High School from 1970-73. Carl was head boys basketball coach at Wauseon and Woodmore. He served as assistant principal and athletic director at Hopewell Loudon High School from 1973-75 and principal at Edgerton High School from 1975-83. Carl finished his career as a superintendent of Hicksville Exempted Village Schools from 1983-89.
After retirement, he served as interim administrator at Montpelier, Edgerton, West Unity, and East Side in Butler, Indiana. Carl enjoyed refinishing antique furniture, and maintained an antique furniture business with his wife. He sold real estate and obtained his auctioneer’s license with Bruce Guilford Real Estate. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing golf, attending his grandson’s sporting events, and spending time with his family.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Regina Snyder of Defiance; and his children, Douglas (Betsy) Snyder and Gretchen (Tom) Schmitz. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Evan (Blair) Barrett, Cooper Snyder, Rachel Schmitz, Joshua Schmitz and Andrew Schmitz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Esther Schoenfelt and Marilyn Jean Payne; his brothers, Wallace Dean Snyder and George Alfred Snyder; his grandson, Joseph Schmitz; and nieces, Barbara Byrd, Paulette Mull and Pamela Hertzler.
The family is having a private service officiated by Rev. Timothy Reynolds. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Defiance College or Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
