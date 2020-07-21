Snyder

Carl L. Snyder, 84, Defiance, died April 4, 2020. To honor his memory, a public celebration of life is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. July 25, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance, with Pastor Timothy Reynolds celebrant. His family will receive friends (with social distancing) beginning at 10:30 a.m.

