Carl Searfoss

CONTINENTAL — Carl E. Searfoss, 90, of Continental died 11:56 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born May 7, 1931, in Lima to the late Francis and Lydia (DeCamp) Searfoss. On January 1, 1951, he married Evelyn Campbell and she survives in Continental.

Other survivors include four children: Vicki (James) Tyler and Karen Sparks both of Defiance, Robert Searfoss and Debra (Monto) Mumea both of Continental; fourteen grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; seventeen great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Loretta Siders of Van Wert.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Searfoss; a son-in-law, Denny Sparks; a granddaughter, Carissa Tyler; two brothers: Lester Searfoss and William Searfoss; and a sister, Carolyn Pugh.

Carl retired in 1993 from General Motors, Defiance after 43.8 years. He was a member of the Local UAW 211.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental with Pastor Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com

