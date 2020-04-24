Carl Miller

ARCHBOLD — Carl Reinhold Miller, 75, Archbold, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, April 23, 2020, in his home.
He was born April 9, 1945, in Archbold, Ohio, the son of Dale and Laura (Nagel) Miller. A 1963 graduate of Archbold High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Judi Gearig, on February 27, 1965. He worked at Miller Brothers Construction for 43 years as a heavy equipment operator before retiring in 2006. He treasured spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed harness racing, playing cards, drinking coffee with friends, attending dirt track races, riding his Gold Wing, coon hunting and camping/ traveling in his RV with his family. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington, Ohio, and the Local 18 Operators Union.
He is survived by his wife, Judi; three daughters, Lisa (Tim) Holley of Ridgeville Corners, and Shannon (Kelby) Schmucker and Sara (Rashuan) Amey, both of Archbold; seven grandchildren, Lincoln (Margie) Burkholder and Toria Burkholder, both of Columbus, Aaron (Abbi) Schmucker and Rebecca Schmucker (Tyler Wilson), both of Wauseon, Elizabeth Schmucker of Archbold, Ben Holley of Ridgeville Corners, and Jaylen Amey, Archbold, and four great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Claudia, Julianne and Mason Schmucker, Wauseon. He also is survived by a sister, Donna (Harley) Burkholder of Stryker; and two brothers, Vic (Jeanette) Miller of The Villages, Florida, Denny (Billye) Miller of Archbold; and four sister-in-laws, Dottie Nine of Roland, Oklahoma, Barb Miller of Leburn, Kentucky, Diane Miller of Archbold, Ohio, and Elaine (Phil) Rychener of Pettisville, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dean Miller.
Due to the coronavirus, visitation and services will be held for the family at St. James Lutheran Church, Burlington, Ohio, on Monday, April 27, at 10 a.m., with interment in the Johnson Cemetery, north of Archbold. Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorials be given to the Luther Mission Society in care of St. James Lutheran Church.
