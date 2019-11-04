ANTWERP — Carl William Baumert, 70, Antwerp, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Paulding County Hospital.
Carl was born in Paulding on July 11, 1949, a son of the late Betty Louise (Taylor) Fortney and Charles Carl Baumert. He was a welder at SIMS Mfg., Payne, and a truck driver. His family was the center of his life. He also enjoyed playing cards and drag racing.
Carl will be sadly missed by his wife, Linda Litzenberg, whom he married Dec. 8, 1967; children, Wendy (Mike) McKeever, Joshua Baumert, Kimberly (Stephen) Alford and Destiny Baumert; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-stepgrandchildren.
He also was preceded in death by his sons, Carl (Charlie) and Scott.
Viewing is Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp. His funeral service is at 10 a.m., with viewing one hour prior, on Thursday, November 7, at Antwerp United Methodist Church. He will be laid to rest at Wiltsie Cemetery.
Memorials are to the church. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
