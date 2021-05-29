Carl A. Shock

Shock

PAHRUMP, Nev.—Bud, 91, passed away in Colorado on December 12, 2020.

He was born in Jewell, Ohio, the son of Henry & Bertha (Rettig) Shock.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Eileen (Scofield); son Carl; parents Henry & Bertha; sisters Ruth, Ethel (Paul), Mildred; and brothers Harold & Howard (Rita).

Surviving loved ones are his children Ken (Erin), Beverly (Jerry), and Glen; grandchildren Lisa (Tony), Jenny (Rob), Linzi (Jon), Matthew (Kayleen), Stephanie (Eli), Nicole, Joshua (Amber); 10 great-grandchildren; siblings Lois (Marv) & Bim (Jane); in-laws Kathy (Jim) and Roy (Annie).

Bud graduated from North Richland Adams High School in 1947. He served in the Army as a cook in the Korean Conflict 1951-53. He worked for the Department of Defense until his retirement in 1979, in Denver, Colorado, and then for the Colorado Potato Commission until 1995. Bud & Eileen moved from Denver to Pahrump, Nevada, in 2000 where he lived until his death.

Bud was an active member & volunteer at St. John UCC, Salem UCC, Pahrump Valley Methodist Church, the Masonic Order and a lifetime member of the Jewell & Defiance VFW. He was an active volunteer for many organizations and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held on June 5, at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church 413 E 2nd St. Defiance, Ohio with a lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to your local VFW or the Jewell Legion Hall.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load entries