Calvin Worden

Hicksville — Calvin Z. Worden, 96, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with his family by his side.
Calvin was born December 16, 1924, in Allen County, Indiana, son of the late Harry L. and Edna C. (Zuber) Worden. He was a 1942 graduate of Hicksville High School. Calvin married Mildred "Millie" Lake in November 1946 in Mishawaka, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on August 19, 2010.
He worked as a test driver in the engineering department at International Harvester until his retirement. He previously owned gas stations where he worked as a mechanic. Calvin also worked at Stan Pepple Motors as a mechanic. Calvin was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hicksville. He was a member of the Hicksville Masonic Lodge 478—Blue Lodge, Chapter Temple and Scottish Rite, Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556, and a longtime board member of the Crippled Children and Adult Society. In his free time, Calvin enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling and going to horse races. He especially cherished his time with his family at family get-togethers and going out to eat.
Surviving are four daughters, Cathy Dull of Hicksville, DeDe (Paul) Walters of Hicksville, Susie (Rick) Adams of Edgerton, and Bev (Steve) Burns of Edgerton; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Millie; two great-grandchildren, Kayla Willison and Benton Stuckey; three sisters, Florence Trostel, Rose Hart and Garnet McCoy; two brothers, Charles Worden and Robert Worden.
Visitation for Calvin will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, from 3-8 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Spears officiating. Interment will follow in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.
The family asks those remembering Calvin to make memorial contributions to The Ladies of Trinity-Trinity United Methodist Church or The Crippled Children and Adult Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
