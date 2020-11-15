NAPOLEON — Callie Marie and Everly Abigail Bostelman, twin daughters of Brock and Sarah (Hornish) Bostelman, of Napoleon, Ohio, were stillborn on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, Ohio.
Surviving in addition to their parents are two brothers, Jace and Evan Bostelman, both at home; grandparents, Phil and Denise Hornish of Defiance, Ohio, and Jim and Abby Bostelman of Napoleon; great-grandparents, Charles “Denny” Hornish of Defiance, and Elva Canales of Napoleon; and numerous aunts, uncle and cousins.
Private services will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.
Memorials are requested to Sufficient Grace Ministries, 407 South Stearns Avenue, Deshler, Ohio 43516. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
