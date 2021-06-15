Napoleon — C. Richard Luzny, 81, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
He was born in Perrysburg, Ohio, on January 8, 1940, to Chester and Mary Ellen (Liebher) Luzny. He married Julia "Ann" Pangle on March 1, 1969, and she preceded him in death on November 25, 2014. Richard married Florence Arps Willeman on September 27, 2015, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, officiated by Pastor Peter Marcis.
Richard was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and was a member of the Napoleon Rotary Club, served on the City Planning Commission and enjoyed supporting community service projects. He was the owner of Christopher Chrysler, founder of the Twin Oaks subdivision in Napoleon, and kept himself busy as a realtor as well. Richard had a love for all animals and was a faithful supporter of the Humane Society. His friendly personality and big smile will truly be missed.
Richard is survived by his wife, Florence; children, Mark Luzny, Julie (Scott) Henry, Greg (Margaret Mary) Luzny, and Christopher (Sarah) Luzny; step-children, Helen Imbrock, April (Glen) Spurlock, Carol (Todd) Slight, Lynette (John) Schroeder, Angela Erwin, Denise (Larry) Thrasher, Mike (Karen) Willeman, and Mark (Eileen) Willeman; 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jon (Diane) Luzny. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughters, Elizabeth Slight, and Gabrielle Schroeder.
Friends and family will be received at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Avenue, Napoleon, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. prior to services. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Napoleon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran School, St. Augustine Catholic School, Bethlehem Lutheran Church Luther League, Okolona, or the Henry County Humane Society. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com. Arrangements entrusted to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
