Napoleon — Buford C. Scott, 80, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at his home on July 7, 2021.
He was born in Hamilton, Alabama on September 29, 1940, to Clinton and Lillie (Calbert) Scott. Buford married Betty Porter in Russellville, Alabama in 1960.
Buford was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Napoleon. He retired from Cambell Soup Company after 28 years, where he worked as a construction mechanic. Buford was also a dredge operator in his younger years and worked on the construction of Disney World. He was an extremely hardworking man, who loved to unwind by fishing on Lake Erie. Buford enjoyed strumming his banjo and listening to blue grass music. He was a huge fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and WWE wrestling. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family.
Buford is survived by his loving wife, Betty; sons, Michael (Cindy), Jerry (Jessica), and Duane; grandchildren, Jamie (Kaley), Dustin (Cheyenne), Madison (Josh) Lynch, MacKenzie Silcox, Theresa, Tracy and Broden; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Huey (Ann), and sister-in-law, Doris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, JD (Shirley), Evelyn (Foy) Pope, Geraldine (Floyd) McKay, Pauline Weeks and Junior Mack.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Apostolic Christian Church, Napoleon, on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Hoy Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
