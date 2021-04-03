Defiance — Bruno P. Garza, Jr., of Defiance, Ohio, died peacefully in the loving arms of his family on the evening of Wednesday, March 31.
He was born Dec. 14, 1939, in Corpus Christi, Texas, and was preceded in death by his parents, (Bruno and Consuelo Garza), his wife, (Rosa E. Menchaca), a granddaughter (Jordan), and each of his 5 siblings (Vicky, Richard, Robert, Daniel, and Frank).
Bruno was first and foremost a family man. On Sept. 14, 1961, he married Rosa and together they welcomed their first child, a son, Edward (Annette Klear) Stafford, Virginia, who together gave Bruno and Rosa 3 granddaughters: Emily Marie, (Joel Brand) Bethesda, Maryland; Melissa Erin (Joshua Coons) Norfolk Virginia; and Leah Rose, Durham, North Carolina. Together, his three granddaughters have given Bruno 5 great grandchildren: Olivia, Evangeline, Rosemary, Odin and a great grandson due in June.
In 1963, Rosa and Bruno welcomed a daughter Annette Garza Kuhlman, (John Kuhlman) Defiance, Ohio, and she gave them two grandsons: Nahshon (Ashley Barta), Maumee, Ohio; and Stephon (Hannah Homier) Defiance, Ohio.
In 1967, a second daughter, Stephanie Garza of Defiance, Ohio, was added to their family, and she gave them two more grandsons: Dominique, Cleveland, Ohio; and Noah, Youngstown, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Jordan (deceased).
In 2004, after 42 years of marriage, Rosa left Bruno's side and joined the legion of dedicated and loving mothers and grandmothers in God's company. In 2010, Bruno ended his loneliness from the loss of Rosa and married Jean Erford, and added her daughters, Amanda and Amber, along with their children Myisha, Michael, and Wyatt, to his family.
During his time with Rosa and Jean, Bruno supported his family by working for over 35 years at the General Motors foundry in Defiance, Ohio, and by supporting each of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in each of their endeavors and in such a manner that he became a singular source of love and wisdom to them all. He coached, attended, and cheered for them at countless athletic events and through every significant life event. To make sure his legacy would last long after his passing, Bruno built an amazing array of creations in his wood working shop, which gave his love and support lasting, tangible form.
Bruno began and finished everything he started. He stayed the course, and worked with an ethic that was unparalleled and never, ever quit -- whether it was in his role as a spouse, a father, an uncle, or a grandfather. In short, and as coined by two of his beloved nephews, he was a "Man's man," and together with his beloved Rosa, "had a love that most can only dream of."
If you experienced the warmth of his friendship, or were a beneficiary of his kindness, please join his family at a public viewing at Schaffer Funeral Home, 529 Jefferson Ave, Defiance, Ohio, on Monday, April 5, between the hours of 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Rosary service in Spanish will be conducted at 3 p.m. during the 2-4 p.m. visitation period. On Tuesday, April 6, a Catholic Funeral Mass will be held for Bruno at St. John's Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave, Defiance, Ohio, at 11 a.m. Internment at Riverside Cemetery, 1417 S. Clinton St, Defiance, Ohio, will follow.
The Garza family would like to thank Elara Caring and nurses Tina and Brooke, for their compassionate and loving care of their father, Bruno, and would like to request that in lieu of flowers, friends and family consider a charitable donation in Bruno's name to Elara Caring, 3425 Executive Parkway, Suite 206, Toledo, OH 43606.
Online Condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.