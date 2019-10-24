AYERSVILLE — Bruce A. Zachrich, 72, Ayersville, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home in Ayersville.
Bruce was born May 30, 1947, in Defiance, to Robert L. and Leola E. Zachrich. He was baptized as an infant and confirmed as a young adult at Zion’s Lutheran Church, Defiance. He was a member of Christ Our Savior Church, Defiance, and served as a trustee for many years. He was a lifelong member of VFW Post 3360. Bruce was a 1965 graduate of Ayersville High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-69, and served in Vietnam for one year. Bruce was a very proud American veteran. He married Patricia Groll on March 16, 1968. Bruce worked at GM Central Foundry from 1969-2000, and spent nine years as a committeeman.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Pat; daughters, Monica (Chad) Hoffman and Mandy (Mike) Olds; son, Monti (Tammi) Zachrich; grandchildren, Joshua (Emily) Nagel, Ashley (Emily) Nagel, Skyeler, Logan and Morgan Belcher, Jared Olds, Preston (Emily) Austin, and Kayla Zachrich; great-granddaughters, Armani, Norah and Rowan Nagel, Delilah and Priscilla Zachrich; brother, Robert (Carole) Zachrich; and sisters, Pat (Eugene) Hammersmith, Jackie (John) Marcellus, Jean Smith and Debra (Jerry) Walther.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L.; mother, Leola E. Zachrich; and granddaughter, Allison N. Nagel.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and one hour prior to services at the church. A celebration of Bruce’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Christ Our Savior Church in Defiance, officiated by Pastor Lee Genter. Graveside services with military honors will follow at Ayersville Cemetery, Fruit Ridge Road.
Memorials preferred to Christ Our Savior Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Bruce never knew a stranger and always had a smile. He loved to fish, travel and mow his grass. He loved attending sporting events and cheering on the athletes. He loved spending time with his family, especially daughters, grandkids and great-granddaughters.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.