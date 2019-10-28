Funeral services for Bruce A. Zachrich were held Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. with Pastor Lee Genter officiating. Burial followed in Ayersville Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joshua Nagel, Ashley Nagel, Skyeler Belcher, Morgan Belcher, Preston Zachrich, Kayla Zachrich and Austin Zachrich. Logan Belcher was honorary pallbearer. Schaffer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

