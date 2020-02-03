FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bruce Von Deylen died unexpectedly on January 30, 2020, in his home in Fort Myers, Fla., at the age of 62.
Bruce is survived by his brother, Roger (Brownstown, Mich.); brother-in-law, Tim Wojtala (Brownstown, Mich.); brother, Alan (Napoleon, Ohio); sister-in-law, Kim; nieces, Kayla (Napoleon, Ohio) and Kelsie (Columbus, Ohio).
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Regina (Aschemeier) Von Deylen (Napoleon, Ohio).
Bruce was born December 26, 1957, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Paul and Regina Von Deylen. He graduated from Ohio University in 1979 with a bachelor of science degree in journalism. After graduation from college, he worked as a newspaper reporter for the South Bend Tribune in South Bend, Ind. In 2004, he relocated to Florida. At the time of his death, he was living in Fort Myers and employed as a team manager at Alorica in Fort Myers.
He will be deeply missed by his many friends and acquaintances. Among those especially, Zainab “Bobbie” Walker, John and Beverly Newman, and Mat Schehl.
Visitation will be at Gallaher American Funeral Home in Fort Myers on Thursday, February 6. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bruce’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute, 200 S. Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, Fla. 33021; or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.