Bruce Stephenson

DEFIANCE — Bruce Allen Stephenson, 85, of Defiance, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Warren, Ohio, during a trip to visit family, in which he was able to see all but one of his living siblings and their families.
He was born May 22, 1936, in Ellet, Ohio, the son of Eulah (Peggy) Belinda-Wood and William Edward Stephenson. Bruce served in the U.S. Army (stationed in the Far East), graduated from Ohio University, and worked at General Motors until retirement in 1962.
Bruce married Gloria (Suzie) Patrick, and after her death found love a second time, marrying Carol Miller-Schultz who preceded him in death in 2021.
Bruce was a member of the Eagles, and a life member of AMVETS and the Elks. His favorite hobby was woodworking and he found great joy in helping other people.
Surviving are his brother, Leslie; sisters, Patty (Scott), Carol (Paul), Cindy (Edward) and Sue; children, Kimberly (Lance) Billings, Sarah (Dan) Bowen and Rachael (Tim) Bowling; grandchildren, Zach, Ebbie, Zoe, Brady, Brock, Trey and Logan; great-grandchild, Savannah; and special companion, Nancy Harmon, who came to him as a gift at the end of his life.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with a Celebration of Life following at the home of Rachael Bowling.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.