Continental — Bruce Stauffer, 81, of Continental, died 3:42 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born September 12, 1940 in Continental to the late Clarence and Edna (VanScoyoc) Stauffer. On July 30, 1966, he married Carolyn Ann Gibson. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2008.
Survivors include a son, David (Leona "Sis") Stauffer of Continental; two grandsons, Dalton (Staci) Yenser of Haviland and Wyatt Stauffer of Bowling Green; a granddaughter, Peyton Stauffer of Continental; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard (Nancy) Stauffer and Wayne (Janet) Stauffer, both of Continental; and many nieces and nephews.
Bruce was a graduate of Continental High School, class of 1958. He worked as a welder after graduating until he moved to Eudora, Arkansas, in 1965. In Arkansas, he worked for Verser farms until 1985 when he began farming on his own. In 1992, he moved back to Continental and worked for Homier & Sons until he began farming again in 1995 near Continental and Paulding. Bruce retired from farming in 2019.
Bruce was proud of his grandchildren and he enjoyed antique tractor shows. When his health would allow it, he loved plowing with his 1940 model "L" Case tractor. He liked building things with his hands and would do side jobs for friends and neighbors with his lathe. His favorite part of farming was the harvest and running the combine. In 2019 while harvesting for a neighbor, he stated, "I started riding a pull type combine with my dad when I was four years old in 1944, this is the 75th harvest I've been involved with." He rarely missed morning coffee at "the table of knowledge" to see friends and neighbors to find out how their crops and lives were going. He will be missed.
Funeral service will begin 10 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Dupont Church of the Brethren, Dupont, with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Varner Cemetery, Greensburg Township. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral HOMEome, Continental, and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
