Defiance — Bruce S. Kunesh, age 60, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 12, 1961, to Harold and Nancy (Paxton) Kunesh in Defiance, Ohio. Bruce was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. He was a member of the Elks, a life-long car salesman and he owned and operated Bruce Kunesh Auto Sales from 1997-2021. Bruce had many good qualities, one of them being a devoted family man. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He had a passion for travel, playing basketball and softball, rooting on the Steelers, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Bruce took great pride in his work, treating his employees and colleagues like family. Bruce was well known for his sense of humor and smile. He leaves behind a legacy of honesty, integrity, family-first values, and will be greatly missed by everyone.
Bruce is survived by his daughters; Jennifer (fiancé Jake Wilhelm) Davis of Defiance, Jessica (Dustin) Flowers of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Janelle (Rick) Duma of Defiance, nine grandchildren; Jordan, Evan, Gavin, Jargo, Harlow, Richard, Adi, Grady and Zyer, his brother, Mark (Pamela) Kunesh of Defiance, and his sisters, Laura Buchholz of Defiance, and Jane (John) Meyer of Toledo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Matthew and Stephen Kunesh, and brother-in-law, Kenneth Buchholz.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Dave Cirata officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association in memory of his brother, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.