LIMA — Bruce Arthur Fortier passed away March 20, 2021, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.
Bruce was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 23, 1948, to Paul and Irene (Eicher) Fortier. As a child Bruce’s family moved to the Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, where Bruce grew up. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Ridgeville Corners. He graduated from Ridgeville Local School in 1966. He was an ambitious young man who always had a job as a teenager.
He married Marilyn Henry and they had Deanne Renee Fortier and David Bruce Fortier. Deanne preceded him in death in 1984 at the age of 16. Bruce was also preceded in death by his grandparents Bill and Mabel Eicher, AJ and Jessie Fortier, and parents Paul and Irene Fortier. Bruce started Little German Village and Bruce’s Juices in Ridgeville Corners, and later The Wooden Indian Pawn Shop which he relocated to Defiance. He met many people along the way and he was loved by many. He sold the pawn shop in 2016 in order to enjoy retirement. In his last years he moved into Otterbein Senior Life Community in St. Marys, Ohio. He became ill from complications following surgery and passed away in St.Rita’s in Lima.
He is survived by son David (Melanie) Fortier of Archbold; brothers Doug (Claire) Fortier of California, and Bill (Judi) Fortier of Ridgeville Corners; and sister Marilyn (Bill) Sonnenberg of Napoleon.
There will be no visitation or services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
