PAULDING — Brigitte “Kitty” Pack, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was pronounced dead at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.
Brigitte was born on May 22, 1943, in Rumburg, Sudentenland to Franz and Erna (Mattern) Berthell.
She lived an eventful life, being a refugee twice. After World War II, when her family and most Germans were expelled from Sudentenland and being trapped behind the Russian army lines. Her family joined thousands of refugees fleeing north eventually settling in East Berlin.
In 1953 her father, disillusioned by communism and after participating in an uprising against it and fearing for the safety of family, they crossed into West Berlin and flew into West Germany. She live in Nurnberg and later Bamberg where she met and married an American soldier, immigrating to the United States in 1962. She became a citizen in 1973 and lived her life as a patriotic American, working 40 years as a cook at the Paulding County Hospital, retiring in 2013.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Willie, two daughters, Sandra Blackmore, Van Wert and Lisa (Bill) Rothenbuhler, Paulding; two grandsons, Kyle (Kayla) Rothenbuhler, Antwerp and Jacob Blackmore, Van Wert; three great-grandsons, Chase Pack, Antwerp, and Barrett and Boone Rothenbuhler, Antwerp. In addition to her parents, Brigitte was preceded in death by her son, Richard Pack, a grandson, Christopher Pack and a sister, Inge Schielein.
Brigitte enjoyed socializing with her many friends. She was gregarious and genuinely liked people. She also enjoyed cooking. She loved working in her yard, digging in the dirt, caring for her many plants and flowers. She told everyone her yard was her sanctuary.
It was Brigitte’s wish that her friends and all who knew her remember her from good times. Therefore to honor Brigitte’s wishes there will be no visitation or services.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at denherderfh.com.
