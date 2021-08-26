Brian Wiles

Defiance — Brian D. "Doug" Wiles, age 61, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Tuesday morning, August 24, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on January 23, 1960, to Gordon and Mary (Bailey) Wiles in Greenfield, Indiana. Doug was a 1979 graduate of Defiance High School, and received his bachelor's degree from Defiance College in 1983. Doug was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, and a former member of Defiance Elks Lodge 147. He enjoyed being self-employed with his own home improvement business.
Doug was a great athlete, and was honored to be a member of the Defiance High School Athletic Hall of Fame from his records set in cross country and track. He had a good heart, always looking out for his neighbors, and helping with lawn care and snow removal for others. He enjoyed finding and restoring antiques, camping, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Doug always had a joke and a smile, and he will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Doug is survived by his two sons, Zachary (Sage) Wiles and Garrett Wiles, formerly of Defiance; his sisters, Andrea (Obie) Mouser and Lisa Wiles, his brother, Dean (Cindy) Wiles, all of Defiance; and several nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his cat "Nudger".
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Funeral services for Doug will be private.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.