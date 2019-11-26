NAPOLEON — Brian Charles Saneholtz, 36, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.
He was born on February 21, 1983, in Napoleon, to John Saneholtz Jr. and Rita Higbea. Brian was a talented artist and loved spending time with his family. He was a kind soul, who enjoyed his friends.
Brian is survived by his parents; brothers, Sean Saneholtz, Daniel (Amy) Saneholtz, James (Jennifer Sines) Saneholtz, Nathaniel Saneholtz, Joseph Donley and Lincoln Hesselschwardt; maternal grandmother, Shirley Higbea; nieces, Alexia and Jade Saneholtz; and nephew, Ethan Eli Saneholtz.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Higbea; and paternal grandparents, John Sr. and Janice Saneholtz.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Christ United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2 p.m., with one hour of visitation prior to services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to A Renewed Mind or Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
