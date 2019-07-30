Brian C. Pessefall, 52, Defiance, Ohio, passed away July 29, 2019.
Brian was born July 4, 1967, and was a firecracker from that day forward. He was the son of Charles V. and Alice C. (Zimmerman) Pessefall.
Brian was a 1986 graduate of Ayersville High School. He was a respected, talented auto mechanic for various local businesses: Nelson and Bob’s, Finn’s Shell, Gary’s Auto Repair and Patton Chevrolet in Napoleon, Ohio. He also worked at Koester Corporation. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Defiance, Ohio.
Brian loved all animals, but was particularly fond of doberman pinschers. He loved NASCAR, cooking, gardening, being ornery and having a good time.
He is survived by sisters, Julie (Moe) Fitzenrider, Cindy (Dean) Wiles of Defiance, and Diane DiMauro of Livonia, Michigan; nieces, Alicia DiMauro, Kim DiMauro and Lindsey Wiles; and nephew, Joshua Wiles.
He was proceeded in death by his mother and father; grandparents, Francis and Opal Pessefall and Andrew and Mary Zimmerman; brother-in-law, Bob DiMauro; and niece, Sandra Ann DiMauro.
Brian asked that we share this quote, as it held a special place in his heart: “Laugh when you can… apologize when you should… and let go of what you can’t change... love deeply and forgive quickly… take chances and give your everything… life is too short to be anything but happy.”
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
