NAPOLEON — Brian Meade, 52, Napoleon, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, after a three year battle with colon cancer.
He was born December 3, 1967, to Diana (Golliver) and the late Banner "Benny" Meade. He was formally married to Betsy (Okuley) Gibson.
He is survived by his mother; daughter, Molly Meade; granddaughter, Olivia Buchholz; siblings, Michael Meade, Brenda Meade Adams and Mark Meade; nephew, Andrew Adams; nieces, Crystal Adams, Brittany Meade; and five great-nieces.
Brian loved God, his family and enjoyed being outdoors — hunting and fishing. He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Defiance and attended services at First Baptist Church of Napoleon. Brian was loved by all who knew him and he will be dearly missed.
Visitation for Brian will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St., Napoleon) from 10 a.m.-noon. Services will begin immediately after. Pastor Jeff Wallen will be officiating. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery of Napoleon. Due to current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged and masks will be required to attend the visitation and services in accordance with the state of Ohio.
Memorials in Brian's memory may be made to CHP Defiance Hospice Center or Henry County Hospital. Friends are invited to share a memory of Brain and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
