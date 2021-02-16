Brian Kirkendall

Napoleon — Brian G. Kirkendall, 53, Napoleon, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born August 7, 1967, to Craig and Elaine (Sonnenberg) Kirkendall. He was a 1986 graduate of Napoleon High School and worked in construction after graduating. On June 22, 2001, he married the love of his life, Sandi Schramm. They shared over 25 wonderful years together.
Brian was a proud Cowboys and Penn State fan. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. He also enjoyed cooking the fish he caught and eating them. He was a proud husband and father. He loved his family very much and made sure they knew how important they were to him. Brian will be remembered for his stubborn, yet loving, personality. He had a very kind heart and to say he will be dearly missed is an understatement.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sandi Kirkendall; parents, Craig and Elaine Kirkendall; children, Dylan, Marissa and Anthony Kirkendall; and his brother, Brad Kirkendall.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) with an informal service to follow at 5 p.m. The visitation will continue until 6 p.m. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
Memorials in Brian's memory may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Friends are welcome to sign the online guestbook and share a memory of Brian at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
