Brian Kemerling

LEWIS CENTER — Brian Keith Kemerling, 57, died unexpectedly January 6, 2023, at Mt. Carmel St Ann’s in Westerville, Ohio.
He was born on October 9, 1965, in Waverly, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his parents Grace and Eugene (Myrle) Kemerling of Riverside, Missouri.
Brian graduated from Santa Fe high school in 1984. Following High school he went on to study CIS at the University of Central Missouri. He married his wife, Jeanette (Imthurn) in April 1995 and eventually moved to Lewis Center, Ohio, where they raised their three children Aaron David Brecht (33) of Lewis Center, Ashley (Mike) Hempy (31) of Prospect, Ohio, and Derek John (DJ) Brecht (30) of Lewis Center, Ohio. The highlights of his life were being called Dad, also hearing the word pawpaw come from his three grandkids, Mallorie (12), Jaysen (9) and Gabriella “Gabby” (4). Not only was Brian a family man he loved his best friend Teddy (9), who was always by his side.
On Sunday, Brian loved watching Kansas City Chiefs and Mizzou football and making homemade hot wings. In the summertime Brian loved watching the Royals play baseball. Now at Christmastime Brian was well known for his homemade rum cakes and would personally deliver them to each person.
His career in the IT industry led him on many paths where he was able to meet new people with whom he then became good friends. As we all know, Brian was able to talk and socialize with anyone no matter where you were, even at the grocery store. Family was always a priority to him. He always made sure everyone’s needs were met.
Brian is survived by his siblings, Donald Overland Park, Kansas, Connie Plattner (Daryl) Marshall, Missouri, and Steve of Liberty, Missouri, nieces, Julie and Suzie, loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Celebration of life will be June 17, 2023, at the American Legion, 308 S. Main St., Prospect, Ohio.
