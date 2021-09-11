Brent Gerken

Napoleon — Brent Joseph Gerken, 40, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
He was born in Napoleon on February 1, 1981, to Timothy Gerken and Deborah Ellerbrock. Brent married Emily Ohlrich on June 15, 2013, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township.
Brent was a confirmed member of St. Peter Lutheran Church but regularly attended St Paul's, Napoleon Township. After high school, he earned his associates degree at Northwest State in mechanical engineering. Brent was employed at Sauder Woodworking for 15 years and spent most of that time working as a maintenance technician. Brent was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and trapping. He was always ready to lend a hand for those in need, no matter the size of the job. Brent liked to spend time with his family, especially outside and around the pond. He found great joy spending time with his daughter, taking rides to see grandparents, playing special songs, and dancing around to "Sugar, Sugar."
Brent is survived by his wife Emily; daughter, Cora; parents, Timothy (Deborah) Gerken and Deborah (Larry) LaForrest; brother, Blake (Morgan) Gerken; step-siblings, Erin (Victor Williams) Booth, Noah (Lori) Bowen and Neidera LaForrest; and grandparents, Kenneth (Elaine) Harris. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Victor Gerken and Jim (Edna) Vajen.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township at 2 p.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will take place at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or for Cora's education in care of Emily Gerken. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
