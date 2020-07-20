Brendan Essex

BLOOMDALE — Brendan A. (Allgire) Essex, 18, Bloomdale, passed away tragically on Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was born September 8, 2001, to Jamie Allgire and Nathan Essex in Bowling Green, Ohio. He is survived by his parents, Jamie and Jerrame “Bumper” Allgire of Bloomdale; biological father, Nathan and Rebecca Essex; brothers, Kristopher Essex, Ty Gibson and Kasey Essex; sisters, Cameron Essex, Alyssa Allgire and Aubrey Gibson; maternal grandma, Sherry Burns; paternal grandma, Margaret “Peg” Price; grandparents, Anita and Dennis Donely; girlfriend, Kaitlyn Mareches; and good friends, Todd Kimble and Adam Smith; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Randall Burns; paternal grandfather, James Price; and grandparents, Sharon and Maurice Allgire; and his forever shotgun rider, Mikey Borsos.
Brendan was a 2020 graduate from Elmwood High School. He played the trumpet in the marching band. He loved his time in the band. He was a huge Batman fan, and enjoyed working in the garage on his cars. He was a “blue jeans and cowboy boots” kind of guy, and definitely “anti flip-flop.” He will be dearly missed by so many.
Visitation for Brendan will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. and Friday, July 24, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at noon in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, 43402. Casual attire required. Please wear your jeans, cowboy boots and favorite Batman shirt. For those who are unable to attend in person for Brendan’s funeral and wish to join in celebrating his life, the service will stream live via the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial contributions in Brendan’s honor may be gifted to the Elmwood Marching Royal Pride.
The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to serve Brendan’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.