Brenda Schultz

Brenda J. Schultz, 79, Defiance, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by her family at the GlennPark of Defiance.
She was born January 10, 1940, to Robert and Marie (Rosebrock) Agler in Defiance, Ohio. On June 28, 1958, Brenda married Howard Schultz Jr. Brenda worked as a cashier for Chief Supermarket for 36 years.
Brenda was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance, and also a life member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved angels, shopping, going to Florida and taking trips. She took great pleasure in spending time with her family.
Brenda is survived by her loving spouse, Howard; and sons, Steve (Liberty) Schultz of Bryan, Ohio, Dave (Holly) Schultz of Defiance, Ohio, and Tracy (April) Schultz of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her 11 grandchildren who brought her great joy, Adam Schultz, Megan Schultz, Justin Schultz, Jacquelyn Kelley, Parker Rosebrook, Brittany Mick, Nick Schultz, Austin Schultz, Jason Schultz, Jordan Schultz and Jacob Schultz; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Gaskill of Defiance, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the Schaffer Funeral Home Inc., Defiance, Ohio. On Thursday, September 26. there will be visitation from 9-11 a.m. at St Paul Lutheran Church, Defiance, Ohio. Rev David Brobston will be officiating the service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Heartland Hospice or St Jude Disabled Veterans. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
