Funeral services for Brenda J. Schultz were held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Rev. David Brobston officiating. Music was provided by Lori Schultz. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brittany Mick, Nick Schultz, Austin Schultz, Adam Schultz, Megan Schultz, Justin Schultz, Jacquelyn Kelley, Parker Rosebrook, Jason Schultz, Jordan Schultz and Jacob Schultz. Schaffer Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

