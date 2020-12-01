Brenda Gail Mays, 61, Defiance, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
She was born November 6, 1959, to Riley and Jeanette (Helbert) Mays in Wise, Virginia. Brenda worked as a nurses' assistant at Brookview Care Center in Defiance. She enjoyed being outdoors, jigsaw puzzles, and collected unicorns, dolls and horses. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Brenda will be sadly missed by her daughters, Christina (Bob) Kolb and Susan (Dustin Schilt) Smith, all of Ney, Ohio; and her sons, David (Jan) Smith of Sherwood, Ohio, and Zeb Smith of Defiance. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four brothers and five sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Raymond Mays; and sisters, Frampton Eichling, Loretta Mansfield and Georgia Mays.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Sherwood VFW Post. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.