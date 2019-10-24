Brenda Bauer

PAULDING — Brenda M. Bauer, 68, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born June 28, 1951, in Henry County, Ohio, daughter of the late Edwin and Gayetta (Ward) Bremer. On June 8, 1992, she married Glenn H. Bauer, who preceded her in death on August 24, 2008.
She is survived by her children, John Hasch Jr. of Sherwood, Tracey (David) Schroeder of Oakwood, Tammy Hawkins of Cecil, and James (Suzanna) Hasch Sr., Paulding; two sisters, Joann Deevers of Tekonsha, Mich., and Sandra (Sonny) Holman, Defiance; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and faithful companions, “Libby” the dog and “Precious” the cat.
She also was preceded in death by her faithful dog, “Molly.”
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Pastor Ron Hofacker officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding County Dog Shelter. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.