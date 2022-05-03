HAINES CITY, Fla. — Brandon Colby Britton, 37, formerly of Sherwood, succumbed to injuries from a motorcycle accident in Lakeland, Florida, April 6, 2022.
Brandon was born August 3, 1984, at Fort Knox, Kentucky, to John Britton and Nancy (Dixon) Deming. He was a U.S. Army PV2 11B, professional welder and just started working at the CSX Railroad. He married Angela (Rickman) Britton July 6, 2019, who survives.
Also surviving are his four children, Madison, McKenzie, Branson and Jonathan, Indianapolis, Indiana; parents, John Britton, Defiance, Nancy (Seth) Deming, Florida; brothers, Brad Britton, Maine, and Shawn (Hannah) Britton, Texas; four step-daughters; three step-grandchildren; aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews, cousins; and grandmother, Kathy Britton, Defiance.
A gofundme page has been set up to help his family.
