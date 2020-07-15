Bradley Sanderson

GROVER HILL — Bradley Aaron Sanderson, 36, Grover Hill, died July 12, 2020.
He was born October 16, 1983, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of Patricia (Fawcett) and Glenn Sanderson. He was previously employed by Cooper Farms.
He is survived by his father, Glenn Sanderson, Grover Hill; his mother, Patricia Sanderson, Ossian, Ind.; brothers, Graig (Daphne) Sanderson of Sherwood, Michael Sanderson of Grover Hill, Chad Sanderson of Fort Wayne, and Travis Sanderson, Ozark, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
There will no services. Burial will be at a later date. Handling arrangements is Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding.
