Bradley Harader

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bradley M. Harader, 46, Orlando, Florida, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Advent Health East Hospital in Orlando, Florida.
He was born April 16, 1974, in Defiance, to William and Barbara (Grimes) Harader of Punta Gorda, Florida. Brad loved theme parks, the theater and haunted houses. He loved to laugh, and will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Brad is survived by his parents, William and Barbara Harader of Punta Gorda, Fla.; his brother, Scott Harader of Vermillion, Ohio; his sister, Sherry (Jerry) Wenzel of Cape Coral, Fla.; three nephews, Jordan, Joshua and Josiah; and his life partner, Joe Donofrio of Orlando, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Verlin and Edith Grimes, and Bernard and Viola Harader.
Visitation and services for Brad will be private. Burial will take place at Ayersville Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.