Hicksville — Bonnie L. Rohrs, 51, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan Hospital in the emergency room.
Bonnie was born December 19, 1969, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late G. Brian and Beth (Heston) Rohrs. She was a 1988 graduate of Snyder High School. Bonnie worked as a dental lab assistant at Krueger Dental Lab before becoming a family caregiver, caring for her grandparents. When she was not caring for others, Bonnie enjoyed reading, putting together puzzles and spending time with family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her cats.
Surviving are her two brothers, Brian D. (Rita) Rohrs of Defiance, Ohio, and Bryce Rohrs of Hicksville, Ohio; step-father, Fred Krueger of Angola, Indiana; four nieces and nephews, Lucas, Caroline, Nicholas and Kennedy Rohrs. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Barbara Ann Rohrs.
The family will hold private services for Bonnie. Interment will take place at Lost Creek Cemetery, Farmer. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family asks those remembering Bonnie to make memorial contributions to the Defiance County Humane Society or a Charity of the Donor's Choice.
