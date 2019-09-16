Bonnie Moeller

CONTINENTAL — Bonnie J. Moeller, 82, Continental, died at 1:45 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at The Meadows of Kalida.
She was born August 18, 1937, in Dupont, to the late Glen R. and Gladys L. (Halbgewoks) Prowant. On August 13, 1955, she married William L. Moeller, who passed away September 12, 1999.
She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Moeller of Marysville; four grandchildren; a brother, Donald L. Prowant of Continental; and a sister, Nola M. Relue of Continental.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheri L. Rue; a brother, Ronald D. Prowant; and a sister, Patricia A. Williamson.
Bonnie sewed for R&B Fabrications Inc. of Charloe. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Continental.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Dupont. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.