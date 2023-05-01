HOLGATE — Bonnie Lou Leaders, 84, of Holgate, died Saturday morning, April 29, 2023, at Vancrest of Holgate.
She was born September 27, 1938, the daughter of Orville and Anna (Brown) Curns. On August 18, 1955, she married Walter Leaders at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bonnie was hardworking homemaker and farm wife, working on the family dairy farm. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Holgate and helped with Bible school. She was crafty, dearly loved her grandchildren and enjoyed canning and gardening.
She is survived by her husband, Walter, children, Betsy (Vaughn) Smith, Maumee, Dianne (Fred) Keeton, Leesville, South Carolina, Terry Leaders, Oak Harbor and Rex (Tammy) Leaders, Holgate, nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and a half-brother, Gene Myers.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William St., Holgate on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service. The celebration of Bonnie's life will be at noon with Rev. Juli Leiman-Guy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Bonnie can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Leaders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.