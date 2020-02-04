Bonnie B. Karr, 91, Defiance, passed away Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, at GlennPark of Defiance.
She was born April 19, 1928, to William and Florence (Linthicum) Fronk in Napoleon, Ohio. Bonnie was a 1946 graduate of Defiance High School. She married Warren Weible on August 19, 1950, and later married Donald Karr on September 19, 1997; both have preceded her in death. She had worked as a real estate agent at Groll Realty, where she enjoyed matching up clients with homes, and later worked at Kircher’s Flowers.
Bonnie was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and Defiance Elks Lodge 147, and a former member of the Port Clinton Yacht Club. She enjoyed reading and cooking, and was a talented seamstress. Bonnie loved spending time with her family, especially the years boating and water skiing on Lake Erie. She also enjoyed traveling, with a trip to Ireland in 2006 remembered as one of her favorites.
Bonnie will be sadly missed by her three children, Susan (Tim) Larcey of Port Clinton, Ohio, Cheryl (James) Negrey of Huron, Ohio, and Chris (Kim) Weible of Dublin, Ohio. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, with a great-grandchild on the way; and her sister, Cassie Rex of Napoleon, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, one brother and two sisters.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Friends of Felines or the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
