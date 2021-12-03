Bonnie Adkins

Oakwood — Bonnie K. (Schilt) Adkins, 74, of Oakwood, went home to be with the Lord, 2:44 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at ProMedica Flower Hospital, Sylvania.
She was born on August 13, 1947, in Defiance to the late Glen and Margaret (Smith) Schilt. On September 21, 1966, she married Richard Adkins. He survives in Oakwood.
Other survivors include three children, Kent Richard (Lisa) Adkins, Keith Duane (Jeanne Eberly) Adkins and Charles Scott "Bud" (Deanna) Adkins all of Oakwood; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Butch (Mary) Schilt and Sonny (Gerri) Miller, both of Defiance; two sisters, Sue (Richard) Kohorst of Oakwood, and Linda Shelton of Ottawa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Sharon Merritte, Sandy Mowery and Betty Clark.
Bonnie loved her family and always put them first. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and making afghans and doilies. She was the secretary at Freedom Church, Paulding. Bonnie loved the Lord and served him well.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Pastor Keith Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasantview Cemetery, Latty Township. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Freedom Church, 17936 Rd 108, Paulding, OH 45879.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.