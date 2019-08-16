ARCHBOLD — Bonita Sauder of Archbold, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in her home at the age of 96.
Born September 8, 1922, in Wauseon, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. Whitmer and Merle B. (Saul) Whitmer and the wife of the late Edgar Sauder.
Bonita graduated from Wauseon High School in 1940 and married Edgar later that year. They celebrated 78 years of marriage and are the parents of five children, Mary Alice of Lancaster, Pa., Ron (dec.) (Jan) of Cincinnati, Karen (the late Norm) Wentz of Toledo, Warren (Cindy) of Archbold and Sher (John) Waidelich of Harrisonburg, Va.; as well as 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Bonita committed to being a stay-at-home mom before the term was widely used and that was her career except for working briefly at Sauder Woodworking during World War II. She attended the Methodist Church in Wauseon during her growing up years and joined Central Mennonite Church upon her marriage. She participated in sewing circle for many years.
She and Edgar thoroughly enjoyed traveling both in the states and abroad. She also enjoyed quilting and ceramics.
In addition to her four children, Bonita is survived by one brother, Jerry Whitmer of Akron, Ohio; and one sister, Jeanette Eaton of Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by husband, Edgar; son, Ron; her parents; and seven siblings, Beatrice Rainey, Clair Whitmer, Alice Fogarty, Robert Whitmer, Mary Lytle, Lowell Whitmer and Patricia Eaton.
The funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 24, at 11 a.m. at Central Mennonite Church, with Pastor David Elkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Relatives and friends may join the family from 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 23, and one hour prior to the service at Central Mennonite Church. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.