Bonita Anders

Punta Gorda, Fla. — Bonita L. "Bonnie" Anders, 71, Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Defiance, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Bayfront Medical Center in Punta Gorda, Florida.
She was born May 20, 1949, to Melvin and Joan (Hohenberger) Schuller in Defiance, Ohio. Bonnie was a 1967 graduate of Ayersville H.S. On May 17, 1975, she married Arland "Andy" Anders, who preceded her in death on April 25, 1993.
Bonnie worked as an engineer for General Motors for 30 years until her retirement in 2003. She was a member of AMVETS Auxiliary 1991, and Elks Lodge 147 in Defiance, and Moose Auxiliary Chapter 777 and American Legion Auxiliary 103 in Punta Gorda, Fla. She enjoyed traveling, music and the arts. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Ken (Sandy) Haase of Hamler, Ohio; stepsons, Mark (Brenda) Anders of Lancaster, Ohio, Evan (Jenny) Anders of Defiance, Cary Anders of Defiance, Jeff (Annette) Anders of Stryker, Ohio, and Steve (Liz) Anders of Defiance; and her stepdaughters, Pamela Buescher of Ottawa, Ohio, Vicky (Jay) Loewer of Defiance, and Lesley (Kirk) Lehman of Defiance. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, 24 stepgrandchildren, 26 great-stepgrandchildren; her brothers, Tim Ward and Scott Ward, both of Defiance; and her sisters, Jody Ankney of Defiance, Tracy Wilhelm of Continental, Ohio, and Coleen Beck of Punta Gorda, Fla.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Tim Anders; and a special friend, Robert Cunningham.
All services for Bonnie will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Entombment will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
