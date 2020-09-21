Bobby Dean Roberts Sr., the wonderful, sweet and funny long-haired red headed Dad, brother, son, uncle and friend, passed away Sept. 20, 2020, at the age of 66.
Bobby spent his last days surrounded by his kids and grandkids who loved on him and cared for him until he passed. Bobby was born on July 26, 1954, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, to Herman and Burdell (Goble) Roberts.
Bobby grew up in Calf Creek, Kentucky, where attended a one-room schoolhouse as a child that he walked miles to every morning and left early in the winter to light the fireplace so the school would be warm when everyone arrived. Bobby loved to tell stories about his life growing up in Kentucky.
Bobby believed in being a worker, he believed and instilled a working-man’s mentality into his life and his children’s lives.
One thing he used to say was “It doesn’t matter where you work, as long as you are working that’s all that matters.” Bobby worked in the coal mines of Kentucky, worked at a Burger King in Columbus Ohio, picked strawberries.
His final job was at General Motors in Defiance, Ohio, where he worked for 27 years and retired in 2001.
Bobby loved being around his friends and family. He could have a conversation with anyone and make anyone smile and feel good. Bobby was known for his big tight hugs he always gave.
He spent a lot of time in his younger years hunting, fishing and gardening. He followed some of his favorite teams including the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds, Kentucky Wildcats, Ohio State and the Celtics.
Bobby spent a lot of time hanging with his friends at the Defiance Rec Center.
Bobby is survived by his loving sons, Bobby (Leslie) Roberts Jr. and Jeremiah Roberts, both of Defiance, Ohio; daughters, Marcey (Jason) Harvey of Sissonville, West Virginia, Nina Roberts of Toledo, Ohio, and Nikki Roberts of Defiance, Ohio; stepson, Richie Delarosa of Detroit, Michigan; stepdaughters, Julia Esparza, Antonia (Kenneth) Rose and Danielle Blair, all of Defiance, Ohio; and beloved companion of 23 years, Barbie Blair. Bobby also leaves behind two brothers, Tom Goble of Columbus, Ohio, and Herman Roberts of Kentucky, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he refers to as his “pride and joy.”
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 1-7 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home South/Lawson-Roessner Chapel, 1753 S Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio. The funeral will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the same location.
Burial will follow at the Sherman Cemetery in rural Oakwood. By the order from the governor, a mask and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
