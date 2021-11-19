Bobbi Elsebai

Niles — Bobbi Jo (Stewart) Elsebai, age 51, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at MercyHealth in Boardman.
Bobbi was born August 16, 1970, in Defiance, to the late Robert and Katherine (Siler) Stewart.
Bobbi graduated from Defiance High School in May of 1988. Her greatest joy in life was being a mom. She had two amazing sons that she loved fiercely. She loved exploring new places and seeing the gifts the world had to offer. Sadly she lost her battle against cancer. She is going to be missed by so many, but she will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her sons, Noah Brock Laughlin and Liam Bryce Laughlin; sister, Sheryl Zipfel. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donnie Lee Stewart.
Cremation services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral and Crematory.
