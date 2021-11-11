Billy Andrews

Defiance — Billy "Bill" C. Andrews, age 97, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on October 22, 1924, to Jerry and Nora (Grant) Andrews in Ayersville, Ohio. Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy on the LST980 during WWII. He was part of the Normandy invasion, and was very lucky because the bomb that landed on his ship did not go off. On June 14, 1947, he married the love of his life, Betty (Dirr) Andrews, who survives.
Bill was a faithful member of Emanuel's Christian Church in New Bavaria, Ohio, and served in many capacities. He was also a member VFW Post 3360 and American Legion. Bill was co-owner of the former Bolley Motor Sales in Defiance, where he worked as service and parts manager for over 40 years. Bill was an avid fisherman throughout his life, especially at his lake cottage in Michigan and the Sanibel Pier in Florida. As the ultimate master angler, he passed down his love of fishing to all his grandchildren with tips for filleting bluegills, tying knots and finding the weed beds.
He enjoyed carving ducks and birds, traveling and playing cards. He also loved gardening, which he was still enjoying this past summer. Bill was a very kind and easy-going person who loved spending time with his family.
Bill will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 74 years, Betty Andrews of Defiance, his son, Bruce (Beth) Andrews of Brooklyn, Michigan, and his daughter, Bonnie (Dwight) Kalita of Defiance. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Heather Patrick, Robb Andrews, Randy Andrews, Brian Kalita and Kevin Kalita; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Annabelle Roth of Ayersville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Andrews Jr., and sisters, Mildred Bolley, Thesel Dickman and Catherine Hill.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria. At the church, additional visitation will be for one hour prior to services. Pastor Brent Roth will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with military honors conducted by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to Emanuel's Christian Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
