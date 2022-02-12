BRYAN — Billie J. Stull, 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away February 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Defiance, Ohio.
Billie was born June 15, 1942, in Jonesboro, Indiana, to Clarence Carter and Ethel (McDaniel) Carter. Billie graduated from Ayersville High School in 1961. Billie worked in plastic extrusion and assembly in Stryker, Ohio, making Etch-A-Sketch and other toys of Ohio Art and medical supplies in Jacksonville, Florida.
Billie enjoyed roller-skating and bowling in her youth, was an animal lover and loved to crochet in her spare time. Billie is survived by her sister, Sue (Mike) Scranton, children, Ray (Missy) Stull and Kelly Stull, two grandchildren, Haley (Chris) Riggs, Ian Stull and three great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Jacqueline and Sharon, brother, Miles, and son, David.
In lieu of a funeral service, there will be a celebration of life for Billie on July 30, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter in Billie’s name.
