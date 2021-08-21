Beverly Snyder

FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. — Beverly Joan Snyder, age 87, of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, passed away August 11, 2021.
She was born February 2, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Earl and Pauline Derbecker Hornung. She retired from the Napoleon City School System as head cashier and was a former member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Holgate, Ohio. She and her husband, Kenneth Paul, later moved to Fairfield Glade where they are current members of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of over 69 years, Kenneth Paul Snyder of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee; sons: Gregory Paul Snyder of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, John William Snyder of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee and Mark Kenneth Snyder and his wife Dianna of Lakeview, Ohio; daughter, Barbara Jean Detter of Auburn, Indiana; grandchildren: Jason Michael Detter and his wife Kelly, Matthew Scott Detter and his wife Shonda, Keith Robert Snyder and his wife Tabitha and Brian Mark Snyder and his wife Brittany; step-grandchildren: Jamie Illiff and Chris Linder; great-grandchildren: Logan Snyder, Luke Snyder, Lacie Snyder, Tatum Snyder, Silas Snyder and Adrianna Carter-Snyder; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Schisler; brother-in-law, Ralph Hambly; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Hornung, sister, Marilyn Hambly and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Judy Snyder and brother-in-law, Forest Schisler.
A private family service will be held a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully asked that donations be made to Cumberland House Hospice, 140 Kates Corner, Crossville, TN 38555 or Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, 231 Westchester Drive, Crossville, TN 38558.
