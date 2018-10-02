ANTWERP — Beverly Ann Rex, 75, Antwerp, passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018.
Bev was born in Fort Wayne, on January 15, 1943, a daughter of the late Gertrude (Watson) and Linus Tempel. She worked over 27 years as a forklift operator at Spec Temp, but was most comfortable quilting or spending time with her family.
Bev will be sadly missed by her children, Cheryl (Carl) Lynch, David (Annette) Parisot, Tina (Donny) Lytle, Tammy Campos, Jane (Greg) Mies, NaDene (Jim) Gerencer and Randy (Antoinette) Leakey; siblings, Dorinda (Kenneth) Jarrell, DoRetta (David) Cline, Marlene Tempel and Kevin Tempel; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Rex; and brother, David Tempel.
The service is Thursday at 11 a.m., with viewing from 9-11 a.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. She will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery.
Memorials are to the American Cancer Society. Fond memories may be shared at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com.
