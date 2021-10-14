Beverly Noffsinger

Sebring, Fla. — Beverly J. Noffsinger, age 94, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in Florida.
She was born on January 12, 1927, to the late Victor "Butch" and Pansy (Kimberly) Marihugh in Holgate, Ohio. In 1949 she married Orville M. Noffsinger Jr., who preceded her in death in 1991. Beverly was a faithful member of Zion's Lutheran Church in Defiance, and was active on many church boards and also the choir and bell choir.
Beverly graduated from Defiance High School in 1945, attended the University of Toledo and graduated from Riverside Hospital Nurses Training. She worked as a nurse at The Defiance Clinic for over 23 years. She enjoyed volunteering and was very active in our Defiance community. After her retirement she moved to Florida and volunteered her time to help others in her community.
Beverly is survived by her grandson, A.J. (Stacy) Weidenhamer of Pennsylvania, and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Annie and Clint Weidenhamer. Beverly was very blessed to have such wonderful caregivers in Florida, David and Allison Willey.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Noffsinger, and her sister, Lael B. Kelly.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Zion's Lutheran Church in Defiance. A memorial service to honor her life will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Dana Bjorlin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Zion's Lutheran Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
