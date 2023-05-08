Beverly Gill

NEW BAVARIA — Beverly J. Gill, 62, of New Bavaria, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hospice of Central Ohio, Columbus.
NEW BAVARIA — Beverly J. Gill, 62, of New Bavaria, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hospice of Central Ohio, Columbus.
She was born November 2, 1960, to Earl and Betty (Okuly) Burkhart in Napoleon. She graduated from Holgate High School in 1979. On July 26, 1980, she married "Bobby" Roberto Gill in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, where she has remained a member. She was also in the Rosary Altar Society, CL of C, VFW Post 8847 Auxiliary (life member), AMVETS Auxiliary (life member) and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She was a homemaker first and foremost, but also as a cook working at Campbell Soup Company. Bev enjoyed medical care, working as a home health aid. Over the years she worked at the Holgate nursing home, Intrim Healthcare and for 10 years as an EMT for Henry County.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby, children, Jennifer, New Albany, Ohio, Angela, Reynoldburg, Ohio, and Joseph (Rachelle), Kettering, three grandchildren, Roman, Roric and Jackson, and siblings, Rebecca Michael, Arizona, Karen (Carl) Scheckelhoff, Florida, Joyce Schmenk, Old Saybrook, Connecticut, Michael Burkhart, New Bavaria, Chris Burkhart, New Bavaria, Connie (Mark) Kunesh, Ney and Ann (Jeff) Robbins, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be in the church on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Nick Cunningham officiating.
Contributions in Bev's memory can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or South Joint Ambulance District. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with Bev's services. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
